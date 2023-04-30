Insperity (NYSE:NSP) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.62-$6.39 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.66. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Insperity also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $1.16-$1.32 EPS.

Insperity stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $122.46. The stock had a trading volume of 379,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,455. Insperity has a 52-week low of $87.74 and a 52-week high of $131.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $121.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.23.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Insperity had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 263.01%. On average, analysts predict that Insperity will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Insperity’s payout ratio is currently 39.32%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial lowered shares of Insperity from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Insperity in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock.

In related news, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $754,440.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,512,829.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Insperity news, COO Arthur A. Arizpe sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.44, for a total value of $311,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,985,065.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $754,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,796 shares in the company, valued at $6,512,829.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,500 shares of company stock worth $2,471,240 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Insperity by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its stake in shares of Insperity by 257.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911 shares during the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Insperity by 381.7% during the 4th quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 25,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after acquiring an additional 19,978 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insperity during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Insperity by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 80,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,183,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions designed to help improve business performance. The firm also offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers’ compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services, along with cloud-based human capital management platform.

