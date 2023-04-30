inSure DeFi (SURE) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $3.49 Million

inSure DeFi (SURE) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 30th. One inSure DeFi token can now be purchased for $0.0061 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. inSure DeFi has a total market capitalization of $163.79 million and $3.49 million worth of inSure DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, inSure DeFi has traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About inSure DeFi

inSure DeFi (CRYPTO:SURE) is a token. It launched on July 1st, 2019. inSure DeFi’s total supply is 88,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,790,063,175 tokens. The Reddit community for inSure DeFi is https://reddit.com/r/insuredefi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. inSure DeFi’s official Twitter account is @insuretoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. inSure DeFi’s official website is insuretoken.net. inSure DeFi’s official message board is insureteam.medium.com.

Buying and Selling inSure DeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “inSure DeFi (SURE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. inSure DeFi has a current supply of 88,000,000,000 with 26,790,063,174.642704 in circulation. The last known price of inSure DeFi is 0.00601716 USD and is down -1.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 33 active market(s) with $2,566,283.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://insuretoken.net/.”

