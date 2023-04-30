Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) Receives $35.83 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.83.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Intapp from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Intapp from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Intapp from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Intapp from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Intapp from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Get Intapp alerts:

Intapp Stock Down 4.4 %

Shares of Intapp stock opened at $40.32 on Friday. Intapp has a 12-month low of $13.52 and a 12-month high of $47.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.18.

Insider Transactions at Intapp

Intapp ( NASDAQ:INTA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29). Intapp had a negative net margin of 29.13% and a negative return on equity of 29.75%. The business had revenue of $84.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.52 million. On average, analysts predict that Intapp will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Scott Fitzgerald sold 802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.53, for a total value of $30,901.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 21,074 shares in the company, valued at $811,981.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CMO Scott Fitzgerald sold 802 shares of Intapp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.53, for a total transaction of $30,901.06. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 21,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $811,981.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John T. Hall sold 1,626 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total transaction of $61,218.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,070,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,890,168.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 493,442 shares of company stock valued at $18,238,046. 48.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intapp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INTA. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Intapp by 19.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Intapp by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Intapp by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Intapp during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Intapp by 1.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 121,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

About Intapp

(Get Rating)

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intapp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intapp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.