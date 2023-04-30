Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by American Assets Investment Management LLC

American Assets Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 95.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 200,000 shares during the period. American Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Frontier Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,894 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc raised its position in Intel by 5.1% during the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 6,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC raised its position in Intel by 1.2% during the first quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 32,235 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Intel by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,267 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intel alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Intel news, CFO David Zinsner acquired 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.89 per share, with a total value of $50,202.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,680.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Intel news, CFO David Zinsner acquired 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.89 per share, with a total value of $50,202.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,680.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.83 per share, with a total value of $250,470.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,470. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 20,500 shares of company stock valued at $549,768. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intel Trading Up 4.0 %

NASDAQ INTC opened at $31.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.61. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $24.59 and a 12 month high of $46.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.68, a PEG ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.88.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.12. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.05%. The company had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is -73.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on INTC. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Intel from $26.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.52.

Intel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.