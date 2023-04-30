Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ($0.04) for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.5-12.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.77 billion. Intel also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to -$0.04–$0.04 EPS.

Intel Trading Up 4.0 %

INTC stock traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.06. The stock had a trading volume of 80,252,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,421,132. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.61. Intel has a 1-year low of $24.59 and a 1-year high of $46.64. The firm has a market cap of $128.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.88.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.13 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 3.05% and a negative net margin of 5.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intel will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently -73.53%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on INTC shares. Northland Securities reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $28.00 target price on Intel in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Intel from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Intel from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Intel from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $29.50 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.52.

In other news, CFO David Zinsner acquired 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,202.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at $486,680.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO David Zinsner bought 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,202.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,680.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $249,096.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 20,500 shares of company stock worth $549,768 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Intel by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,342,230 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,409,835,000 after buying an additional 12,241,200 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 100,953.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,133,863 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,351,468,000 after acquiring an additional 51,083,262 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth $1,092,939,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 6.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,354,790 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,107,904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332,635 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 4,407.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,439,207 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $814,727,000 after purchasing an additional 16,074,485 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

