Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, a decline of 24.6% from the March 31st total of 17,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 76,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $27,762,000. Eastern Bank lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 1,611,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,568,000 after purchasing an additional 229,844 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 177.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,191,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,017,000 after purchasing an additional 761,600 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 523,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,364,000 after purchasing an additional 20,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 364.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 446,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,951,000 after purchasing an additional 350,333 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSCU stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $16.56. 29,773 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,114. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.51 and its 200 day moving average is $16.36. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $15.13 and a 1-year high of $17.18.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 25th were paid a dividend of $0.057 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 24th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%.

(Get Rating)

The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2030. BSCU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.