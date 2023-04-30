Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) Shares Sold by MTM Investment Management LLC

MTM Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 252 shares during the period. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of MTM Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. MTM Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF worth $2,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PDP. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 348.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 4,563.0% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000.

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PDP opened at $75.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.02. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $66.22 and a 1-year high of $79.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.90.

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.126 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

