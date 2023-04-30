Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 78,400 shares, a growth of 44.4% from the March 31st total of 54,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 105,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 24,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 34,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the period. PFG Advisors increased its holdings in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 18,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the period.

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF Price Performance

KBWD stock traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $14.73. 84,615 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,487. Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF has a 12 month low of $13.57 and a 12 month high of $18.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.83 million, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.40.

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th were issued a $0.154 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 24th. This is a positive change from Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

The Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (KBWD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of US financial firms. KBWD was launched on Dec 2, 2010 and is managed by Invesco.

