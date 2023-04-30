Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Price Target Raised to $16.00

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on IVZ. UBS Group cut Invesco from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Invesco from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Invesco from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised Invesco from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $14.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Invesco from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.72.

Invesco Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco stock opened at $17.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.53. The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 17.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Invesco has a 12 month low of $13.20 and a 12 month high of $20.56.

Invesco Increases Dividend

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The asset manager reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 14.87%. Invesco’s revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Invesco will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 8th. This is a positive change from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. Invesco’s payout ratio is presently 54.35%.

Insider Transactions at Invesco

In other news, major shareholder Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 786,378 shares of Invesco stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.11, for a total value of $14,241,305.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,419,188 shares in the company, valued at $822,541,494.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. abrdn plc increased its stake in shares of Invesco by 3.0% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 492,091 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,070,000 after purchasing an additional 14,458 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Invesco by 39.2% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 79,773 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 22,482 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Invesco by 0.9% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 139,950 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Invesco by 2.7% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 99,164 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 2,583 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in Invesco by 16.3% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 91,607 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 12,856 shares during the period. 69.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Stories

