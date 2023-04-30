Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Holdings Lowered by Summit Financial LLC

Summit Financial LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 37.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,232 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $3,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QQQ. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 168.3% during the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Surevest LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 43.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust Price Performance

Shares of QQQ stock traded up $2.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $322.56. The stock had a trading volume of 59,712,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,799,020. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $307.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $290.55. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $254.26 and a one year high of $334.42.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were given a $0.472 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

