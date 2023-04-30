Investor AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:IVSBF) Rating Increased to Neutral at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Investor AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:IVSBF – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Investor AB (publ) Price Performance

Investor AB (publ) stock opened at $21.04 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.62. Investor AB has a 52 week low of $13.46 and a 52 week high of $21.09.

Investor AB (publ) Company Profile

Investor AB is an investment company, which engages in long-term investment perspective. It operates through the following segments: Listed Companies, Patricia Industries, and Investments in EQT. The Listed Companies segment consists of listed holdings and majority-owned operating subsidiaries. The Patricia Industries segment includes the wholly-owned subsidiaries, Three Scandinavia and the former IGC portfolio and all other financial investments, except EQT and Investor’s trading portfolio.

