Investor AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:IVSBF) Rating Increased to Neutral at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Investor AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:IVSBF – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Investor AB (publ) Price Performance
Investor AB (publ) stock opened at $21.04 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.62. Investor AB has a 52 week low of $13.46 and a 52 week high of $21.09.
Investor AB (publ) Company Profile
