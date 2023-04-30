IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on IONQ. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of IonQ in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of IonQ in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IonQ presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $9.00.

IONQ stock opened at $5.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.44 and a 200 day moving average of $4.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -22.96 and a beta of 1.92. IonQ has a 52 week low of $3.04 and a 52 week high of $8.61.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IonQ during the first quarter worth $140,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in IonQ during the first quarter worth $349,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of IonQ by 4.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,766,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,054,000 after buying an additional 160,077 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IonQ in the first quarter valued at about $1,478,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of IonQ by 2.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 567,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,245,000 after buying an additional 14,020 shares during the last quarter. 46.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems. It sells access to quantum computers with 20 qubits. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services' (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

