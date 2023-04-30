IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $10.26-$10.56 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $10.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.15 billion-$15.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.27 billion. IQVIA also updated its FY23 guidance to $10.26 to $10.56 EPS.

IQVIA Stock Performance

NYSE IQV traded up $4.57 on Friday, reaching $188.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,798,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,022,764. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $200.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.09. The company has a market cap of $35.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.89. IQVIA has a 1-year low of $165.75 and a 1-year high of $249.11.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 30.95% and a net margin of 7.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that IQVIA will post 9.46 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insiders Place Their Bets

IQV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on IQVIA from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on IQVIA from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday. SVB Leerink restated an outperform rating on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on IQVIA from $257.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $256.87.

In related news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 4,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.61, for a total transaction of $1,003,062.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,973 shares in the company, valued at $445,128.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,922,190. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 4,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.61, for a total transaction of $1,003,062.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,128.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 971 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in IQVIA by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 795 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its position in IQVIA by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 4,316 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,243 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,055 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IQVIA

(Get Rating)

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions, and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

Further Reading

