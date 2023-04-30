iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Short Interest Update

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,730,000 shares, a growth of 41.8% from the March 31st total of 6,860,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,627,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of IEF traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $99.73. The company had a trading volume of 8,525,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,921,035. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $92.48 and a 52-week high of $105.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $99.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.11.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were issued a $0.196 dividend. This represents a $2.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Drive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $221,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 75,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,208,000 after purchasing an additional 6,542 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 75.2% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 2,822 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 135.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $8,531,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

