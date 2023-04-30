iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Short Interest Update

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,730,000 shares, a growth of 41.8% from the March 31st total of 6,860,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,627,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.
iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of IEF traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $99.73. The company had a trading volume of 8,525,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,921,035. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $92.48 and a 52-week high of $105.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $99.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.11.
iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were issued a $0.196 dividend. This represents a $2.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF
About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF
iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.
