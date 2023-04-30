iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,983,831 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 201,251 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 1.5% of LPL Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,724,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,491,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,557,566,000 after buying an additional 1,101,681 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 40,148,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,114,613,000 after buying an additional 1,363,221 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,081,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,368,000 after buying an additional 699,309 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,617,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,595,000 after buying an additional 147,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,973,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,997,000 after buying an additional 331,892 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

BATS:IEFA opened at $68.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.45. The firm has a market cap of $99.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.