iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co.

Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. decreased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,065 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 14.5% of Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $49,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IVV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,947,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,175,261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,746,312 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,813,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,004,012,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568,971 shares during the last quarter. Bricktown Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $473,847,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,832,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,167,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9,189.9% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,142,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,540 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

IVV stock traded up $3.43 on Friday, hitting $417.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,871,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,246,646. The stock has a market cap of $314.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $349.53 and a 1 year high of $434.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $404.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $397.33.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.