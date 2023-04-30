iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 87,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,434 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $4,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IUSB. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 12,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 3,941 shares in the last quarter. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 9,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 51,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,322,000 after buying an additional 4,364 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 730,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,486,000 after buying an additional 20,122 shares during the period.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:IUSB opened at $46.25 on Friday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $43.12 and a 1-year high of $48.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.84.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd. This is a positive change from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

