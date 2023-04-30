iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Stock Holdings Lifted by Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.

Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,428 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCZ. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 17,904.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,113,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,871,000 after purchasing an additional 4,090,382 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 53.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,126,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789,473 shares in the last quarter. Kabouter Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Kabouter Management LLC now owns 2,175,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,825,000 after purchasing an additional 750,294 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 140.9% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 972,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,427,000 after purchasing an additional 568,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 193.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 543,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,531,000 after purchasing an additional 358,820 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

SCZ stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,376,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,080,107. The company has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $47.12 and a 12 month high of $62.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.67.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.