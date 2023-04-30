iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:ACWV) Shares Bought by Summit Financial LLC

Summit Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:ACWV – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,512 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,177 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF comprises about 0.4% of Summit Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $4,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ACWV. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF by 325.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $271,000.

iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

ACWV traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $99.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 281,568 shares. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 0.62. iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.01 and a fifty-two week high of $88.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $95.91 and its 200-day moving average is $95.38.

About iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (ACWV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap global stocks selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio. ACWV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

