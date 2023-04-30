iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) is My Legacy Advisors LLC’s 9th Largest Position

My Legacy Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 32,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,380 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for about 1.5% of My Legacy Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $3,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MUB. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. MAS Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 149.7% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 258,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,305,000 after purchasing an additional 154,770 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

MUB stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $107.29. 1,909,203 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,766,794. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.95. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $101.35 and a 1 year high of $108.82.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

