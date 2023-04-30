iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Shares Acquired by Hollencrest Capital Management

Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,860 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,070 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Colonial Trust Advisors purchased a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the third quarter worth about $106,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 10.6% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 13.9% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. 6.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Price Performance

Shares of PFF stock opened at $31.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.89. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $29.63 and a 12 month high of $35.40. The company has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.51.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

