iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,013,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,189 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 1.57% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $423,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWB. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 390.0% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of IWB opened at $227.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $217.89. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $192.01 and a 12-month high of $238.76.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

