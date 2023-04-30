iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Lmcg Investments LLC

Lmcg Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWF. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 117.4% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 145,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,209,000 after acquiring an additional 78,663 shares in the last quarter. W Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. W Advisors LLC now owns 12,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 8,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Bridgeworth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 2,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Sense Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 165.3% during the fourth quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 4,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 2,542 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $246.83 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $202.05 and a fifty-two week high of $258.84. The company has a market cap of $63.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $237.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $228.14.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

