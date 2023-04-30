iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Purchased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,639,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 125,077 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $400,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $214,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 123.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 181,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,141,000 after buying an additional 100,236 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 284.4% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 184,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,587,000 after buying an additional 136,345 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 43,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,154,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $2,529,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $154.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $52.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.96. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $134.09 and a one year high of $162.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $152.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.92.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

