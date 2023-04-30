iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) is Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 374,163 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,887 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for 11.5% of Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC owned 0.22% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $54,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 100,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,853,000 after buying an additional 4,361 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $286,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.6% in the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,398,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 17.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $389,000.

IVE traded up $1.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $154.39. The company had a trading volume of 429,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 880,547. The company has a market cap of $24.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $150.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.42. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $127.33 and a 1 year high of $160.30.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

