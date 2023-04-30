Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) Declares $0.00 Monthly Dividend

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.003 per share by the bank on Monday, June 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 2nd.
Itaú Unibanco Stock Up 0.2 %
NYSE ITUB opened at $5.15 on Friday. Itaú Unibanco has a 1 year low of $3.90 and a 1 year high of $6.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.47 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.81 and its 200 day moving average is $4.95.
Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.01). Itaú Unibanco had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 10.51%. The business had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.98 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Itaú Unibanco will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.
Itaú Unibanco Company Profile
Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides financial products and services to individual and corporate clients in Brazil and abroad. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. The Retail Banking segment includes credit cards, asset management, insurance, pension plan and capitalization products, and a variety of credit products and services for individuals and small companies.
