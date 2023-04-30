John Bean Technologies Co. Expected to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $1.20 Per Share (NYSE:JBT)

John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair lifted their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for John Bean Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 26th. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.20 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.18. The consensus estimate for John Bean Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $5.34 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for John Bean Technologies’ Q3 2023 earnings at $1.56 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.50 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.05 EPS.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.22. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 18.50%. The company had revenue of $529.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $513.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of John Bean Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of John Bean Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of JBT opened at $108.71 on Friday. John Bean Technologies has a 1 year low of $81.59 and a 1 year high of $126.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $106.56 and a 200-day moving average of $99.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.80%.

In other John Bean Technologies news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.17, for a total value of $30,651.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,249 shares in the company, valued at $4,623,090.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 900 shares of company stock worth $95,787. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in John Bean Technologies by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,427,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $294,782,000 after acquiring an additional 31,812 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,844,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $218,546,000 after buying an additional 723,720 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,072,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,100,000 after buying an additional 38,132 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 922,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,790,000 after buying an additional 6,524 shares during the period. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 796,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,711,000 after buying an additional 137,242 shares during the period. 98.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

John Bean Technologies Corp. is a technology solutions provider, which engages in the food, beverage, and air transportation industries. It operates through the JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech business segments. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures, and services technologically food processing systems for the preparation of meat, seafood and poultry products, ready-to-eat meals, shelf stable packaged foods, bakery products, juice and dairy products, and fruit and vegetable products.

