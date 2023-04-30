JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Price Target to $78.00

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $77.00 to $78.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Fortive from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Fortive from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fortive in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Fortive from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Fortive from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $73.00.

NYSE:FTV opened at $63.09 on Thursday. Fortive has a one year low of $52.47 and a one year high of $69.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $22.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.81.

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. Fortive had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Fortive will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.08%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 3,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total value of $220,119.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,216,847.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 2,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total value of $141,666.21. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,757,100.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 3,249 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total transaction of $220,119.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,721 shares in the company, valued at $2,216,847.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,648 shares of company stock valued at $450,483 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Fortive

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital City Trust Co. FL boosted its holdings in Fortive by 1.2% during the first quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 12,794 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fortive by 18.4% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fortive by 4.6% during the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Fortive by 21.8% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in Fortive by 1.5% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 11,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

