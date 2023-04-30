JPMorgan Claverhouse Investment Trust plc (JCH) to Issue Dividend of GBX 8 on June 13th

JPMorgan Claverhouse Investment Trust plc (LON:JCH – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, April 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 8 ($0.10) per share by the investment trust on Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

JPMorgan Claverhouse Investment Trust stock opened at GBX 690 ($8.62) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £411.79 million, a P/E ratio of -1,169.49 and a beta of 0.85. JPMorgan Claverhouse Investment Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 624 ($7.79) and a 1 year high of GBX 736 ($9.19). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 680.33 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 686.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 67.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.62.

JPMorgan Claverhouse Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. It is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

