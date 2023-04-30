JPMorgan Claverhouse Investment Trust plc (JCH) to Issue Dividend of GBX 8 on June 13th

JPMorgan Claverhouse Investment Trust plc (LON:JCH – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, April 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 8 ($0.10) per share by the investment trust on Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
JPMorgan Claverhouse Investment Trust Price Performance
JPMorgan Claverhouse Investment Trust stock opened at GBX 690 ($8.62) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £411.79 million, a P/E ratio of -1,169.49 and a beta of 0.85. JPMorgan Claverhouse Investment Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 624 ($7.79) and a 1 year high of GBX 736 ($9.19). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 680.33 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 686.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 67.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.62.
About JPMorgan Claverhouse Investment Trust
