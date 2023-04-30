Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ) Short Interest Up 32.7% in April

Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,890,000 shares, a growth of 32.7% from the March 31st total of 11,220,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,449,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kanzhun

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BZ. National Pension Service boosted its stake in Kanzhun by 423.1% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Kanzhun in the second quarter worth $1,069,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kanzhun by 40.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,144,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487,391 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Kanzhun during the second quarter worth $1,225,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Kanzhun by 148.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 423,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,151,000 after acquiring an additional 253,247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Kanzhun alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barclays lifted their price target on Kanzhun from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th.

Kanzhun Trading Up 3.3 %

Kanzhun Company Profile

BZ stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.49. The company had a trading volume of 2,344,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,368,073. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.04. The company has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 369.80 and a beta of 0.25. Kanzhun has a fifty-two week low of $9.74 and a fifty-two week high of $29.44.

(Get Rating)

Kanzhun Limited operates an online recruitment platform, BOSS Zhipin in the People's Republic of China. Its recruitment platform assists the recruitment process between job seekers and employers for enterprises, and corporations. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kanzhun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kanzhun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.