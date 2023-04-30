Kaspa (KAS) Trading 10.3% Higher Over Last Week

Kaspa (KAS) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 30th. One Kaspa coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0272 or 0.00000095 BTC on popular exchanges. Kaspa has a market cap of $496.24 million and approximately $14.26 million worth of Kaspa was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Kaspa has traded up 10.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Kaspa was first traded on November 25th, 2021. Kaspa’s total supply is 18,252,938,407 coins. The Reddit community for Kaspa is https://reddit.com/r/kaspa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kaspa’s official website is www.kaspa.org. The official message board for Kaspa is hashdag.medium.com. Kaspa’s official Twitter account is @kaspacurrency.

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaspa (KAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Users are able to generate KAS through the process of mining. Kaspa has a current supply of 18,234,475,758.339993. The last known price of Kaspa is 0.02876777 USD and is down -7.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $12,583,926.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kaspa.org.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kaspa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kaspa should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kaspa using one of the exchanges listed above.

