Kaspa Price Reaches $0.0288 on Major Exchanges (KAS)

Kaspa (KAS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 30th. Kaspa has a total market cap of $524.63 million and approximately $13.83 million worth of Kaspa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kaspa coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0288 or 0.00000097 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Kaspa has traded up 20% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Kaspa

Kaspa launched on November 25th, 2021. Kaspa’s total supply is 18,244,539,768 coins. The official message board for Kaspa is hashdag.medium.com. The Reddit community for Kaspa is https://reddit.com/r/kaspa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kaspa’s official website is www.kaspa.org. Kaspa’s official Twitter account is @kaspacurrency.

Buying and Selling Kaspa

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaspa (KAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Users are able to generate KAS through the process of mining. Kaspa has a current supply of 18,234,475,758.339993. The last known price of Kaspa is 0.02876777 USD and is down -7.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $12,583,926.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kaspa.org.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kaspa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kaspa should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kaspa using one of the exchanges listed above.

