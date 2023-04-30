Kennametal (KMT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Kennametal has set its FY23 guidance at $1.30-$1.70 EPS and its Q3 2023 guidance at EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. Kennametal had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 6.25%. The firm had revenue of $497.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Kennametal to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Kennametal Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of KMT opened at $25.96 on Friday. Kennametal has a 12-month low of $20.21 and a 12-month high of $30.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.34.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio is 52.29%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Kennametal by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,705,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $220,308,000 after buying an additional 172,081 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Kennametal by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 9,707,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $277,739,000 after buying an additional 790,456 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kennametal by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,247,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,125,000 after buying an additional 297,345 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Kennametal by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,999,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,813,000 after buying an additional 133,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Kennametal by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,642,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,373,000 after buying an additional 27,359 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KMT. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Kennametal from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Kennametal from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kennametal in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Kennametal from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.71.

Kennametal, Inc engages in the development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and solutions used in metal cutting and extreme wear applications. It operates through the following segments: Metal Cutting and Infrastructure. The Metal Cutting segment develops and manufactures tooling and metal cutting products and services and offers an assortment of standard and custom metal cutting solutions to diverse end markets, including aerospace, general engineering, energy and transportation.

