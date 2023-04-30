Kesselrun Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KSSRF) Short Interest Update

Kesselrun Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KSSRF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,000 shares, a growth of 37.1% from the March 31st total of 17,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 105,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Kesselrun Resources Stock Up 24.5 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:KSSRF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,488. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.04. Kesselrun Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.08.
Kesselrun Resources Company Profile
