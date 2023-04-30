Kesselrun Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KSSRF) Short Interest Update

Kesselrun Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KSSRF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,000 shares, a growth of 37.1% from the March 31st total of 17,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 105,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Kesselrun Resources Stock Up 24.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:KSSRF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,488. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.04. Kesselrun Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.08.

Kesselrun Resources Company Profile

Kesselrun Resources Ltd. is a mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. Its projects include Huronian and Bluffpoint. The company was founded on May 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Thunder Bay, Canada.

