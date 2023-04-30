Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.78-1.80 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.79.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
KDP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.56.
Keurig Dr Pepper Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ KDP opened at $32.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.99 billion, a PE ratio of 35.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.58. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 1-year low of $32.29 and a 1-year high of $41.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.77.
Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.02%.
Insider Transactions at Keurig Dr Pepper
In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, CFO Sudhanshu Shekhar Priyadarshi bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.59 per share, with a total value of $711,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Sudhanshu Shekhar Priyadarshi bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.59 per share, with a total value of $711,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,700. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony Shoemaker purchased 5,297 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.82 per share, with a total value of $184,441.54. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 62,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,169,181.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 64,797 shares of company stock worth $2,259,558. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Keurig Dr Pepper
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the second quarter worth about $266,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 2nd quarter valued at about $261,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter valued at about $259,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $255,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.
Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile
Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes the manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.
See Also
