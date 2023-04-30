Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) VP Sells $1,156,606.40 in Stock

Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) VP Andrew Drexler sold 7,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $1,156,606.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $709,491.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

Shares of KMB opened at $144.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $131.88 and a 200-day moving average of $130.91. The company has a market cap of $48.88 billion, a PE ratio of 24.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.41. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $108.74 and a one year high of $147.87.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 279.42% and a net margin of 9.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.82%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on KMB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com raised Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Barclays raised their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $131.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kimberly-Clark

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 190,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,483,000 after purchasing an additional 34,646 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 292,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,066,000 after purchasing an additional 7,878 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 20,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 4,503 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

Featured Articles

