Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.54-$1.57 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.57. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Kimco Realty also updated its FY23 guidance to $1.54-1.57 EPS.

Kimco Realty Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of KIM stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.19. 4,686,412 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,838,192. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.67. Kimco Realty has a 12-month low of $17.34 and a 12-month high of $26.30. The stock has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.96, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Kimco Realty Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is 383.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity

KIM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered shares of Kimco Realty from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Compass Point decreased their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Kimco Realty from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kimco Realty presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.08.

In other news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 9,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $199,341.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 212,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,397,176.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kimco Realty

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KIM. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 25,960.0% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 6,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 6,490 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. boosted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 8,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Kimco Realty in the 3rd quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 12,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 3,832 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

