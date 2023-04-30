Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.54-1.57 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57. Kimco Realty also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.54-$1.57 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on KIM. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Kimco Realty from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Compass Point dropped their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kimco Realty has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.08.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

Kimco Realty Price Performance

KIM opened at $19.19 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.23 and a 200-day moving average of $20.67. The company has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.96, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.44. Kimco Realty has a 1-year low of $17.34 and a 1-year high of $26.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 3.11.

Kimco Realty Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is currently 383.35%.

In other news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 9,630 shares of Kimco Realty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $199,341.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 212,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,397,176.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KIM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $239,184,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Kimco Realty by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,220,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,092,250,000 after purchasing an additional 7,126,475 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kimco Realty by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 100,537,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,483,278,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081,151 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Kimco Realty by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,515,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273,743 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service acquired a new position in Kimco Realty during the 1st quarter valued at about $22,589,000. 92.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kimco Realty

(Get Rating)

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.