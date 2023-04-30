Kistos (LON:KIST) PT Raised to GBX 630

Kistos (LON:KIST – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 600 ($7.49) to GBX 630 ($7.87) in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Kistos stock opened at GBX 304 ($3.80) on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 305.18 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 373.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.87. The stock has a market cap of £251.89 million, a P/E ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 0.46. Kistos has a 12-month low of GBX 270 ($3.37) and a 12-month high of GBX 665 ($8.31).

Kistos plc operates as a low carbon intensity gas producer. It primarily holds a 60% interest in the Q10-A gas field in the Dutch North Sea. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

