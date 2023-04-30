Konica Minolta, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNCAY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Konica Minolta, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNCAY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, an increase of 38.7% from the March 31st total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 14.3 days.

Konica Minolta Price Performance

Shares of KNCAY stock remained flat at $8.14 during midday trading on Friday. 1 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 313. Konica Minolta has a one year low of $5.87 and a one year high of $8.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Konica Minolta (OTCMKTS:KNCAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.04). Konica Minolta had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a negative return on equity of 3.17%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Konica Minolta will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Konica Minolta Company Profile

Konica Minolta, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of multi-functional peripherals (MFPs), printers, electronic materials, and equipment for healthcare systems and industries. It operates through the following segments: Office Business, Professional Print Business, Healthcare Business, Industrial Business, and Others.

