KuCoin Token 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1.26 Million (KCS)

KuCoin Token (KCS) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 30th. One KuCoin Token token can now be purchased for approximately $8.09 or 0.00027568 BTC on exchanges. KuCoin Token has a total market capitalization of $784.75 million and $1.26 million worth of KuCoin Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, KuCoin Token has traded up 0.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001143 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000021 BTC.

About KuCoin Token

KuCoin Token launched on September 15th, 2017. KuCoin Token’s total supply is 144,474,735 tokens and its circulating supply is 96,974,735 tokens. KuCoin Token’s official website is www.kucoin.com. The Reddit community for KuCoin Token is https://reddit.com/r/kucoin. KuCoin Token’s official Twitter account is @kucoincom.

Buying and Selling KuCoin Token

According to CryptoCompare, “KuCoin Token (KCS) is a cryptocurrency created by the KuCoin exchange that provides its holders with various benefits such as discounted trading fees, rewards from promotional activities, and dividends from trading fees generated by the platform. Additionally, KCS holders can participate in the KuCoin Community Chain (KCC) ecological plan, a decentralized blockchain network that aims to promote the development of the KuCoin economy.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KuCoin Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KuCoin Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

