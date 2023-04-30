L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $12.00-$12.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $17.40 billion-$17.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.12 billion. L3Harris Technologies also updated its FY23 guidance to $12.00 to $12.50 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on LHX. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $240.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $259.46.

NYSE LHX traded down $2.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $195.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,923,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 801,681. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.74, a P/E/G ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.30. L3Harris Technologies has a one year low of $189.73 and a one year high of $255.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.17.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 5.30%. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 95.20%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 4.4% during the third quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 1,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, KC Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 7.1% in the first quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 82.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

