Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Lakeland Bancorp from $22.50 to $20.80 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.60.

Get Lakeland Bancorp alerts:

Lakeland Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of LBAI stock opened at $14.34 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.66. The company has a market cap of $930.58 million, a PE ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Lakeland Bancorp has a 12-month low of $13.91 and a 12-month high of $20.02.

Lakeland Bancorp Announces Dividend

Lakeland Bancorp ( NASDAQ:LBAI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $88.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.10 million. Lakeland Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 25.66%. Analysts expect that Lakeland Bancorp will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. Lakeland Bancorp’s payout ratio is 34.32%.

Insider Activity at Lakeland Bancorp

In other news, Director James E. Hanson II bought 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.07 per share, with a total value of $26,698.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,199 shares in the company, valued at $594,964.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Brian Gragnolati bought 4,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.15 per share, with a total value of $74,688.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,203 shares in the company, valued at $483,681.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James E. Hanson II bought 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.07 per share, for a total transaction of $26,698.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,199 shares in the company, valued at $594,964.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lakeland Bancorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBAI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 335.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 341,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,698,000 after purchasing an additional 53,844 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lakeland Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $865,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 93.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 15,810 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 75,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 3,389 shares during the period. 57.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lakeland Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, and related financial services. Its consumer banking services include checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, internet banking, secured and unsecured loans, consumer installment loans, mortgage loans, and safe deposit services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.