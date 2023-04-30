Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.90-$2.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.40 billion-$1.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.51 billion.

Landstar System Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LSTR traded up $1.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $176.03. The company had a trading volume of 275,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,184. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $177.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.56. Landstar System has a fifty-two week low of $137.15 and a fifty-two week high of $188.46.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.10. Landstar System had a return on equity of 43.26% and a net margin of 5.57%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Landstar System will post 8.87 EPS for the current year.

Landstar System Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.34%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upgraded Landstar System from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Stephens increased their target price on Landstar System from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Landstar System from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Landstar System from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Landstar System has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $165.82.

Insider Activity

In other Landstar System news, COO Joseph J. Beacom sold 7,000 shares of Landstar System stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.94, for a total transaction of $1,280,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,215,719.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Landstar System news, COO Joseph J. Beacom sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.94, for a total transaction of $1,280,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,215,719.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ricardo S. Coro sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.63, for a total value of $553,890.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 22,167 shares in the company, valued at $4,092,693.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Landstar System

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Landstar System by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,085,967 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $616,286,000 after buying an additional 31,476 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Landstar System by 756.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,045,902 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $496,178,000 after buying an additional 2,690,326 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Landstar System by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,179,816 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $177,952,000 after buying an additional 46,997 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Landstar System by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 559,782 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $84,432,000 after buying an additional 98,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Landstar System by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 550,191 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $82,994,000 after buying an additional 15,356 shares during the last quarter. 98.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

