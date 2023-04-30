Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 512 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,569 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 832,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,893,000 after purchasing an additional 14,921 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 10,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 136,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vertex Planning Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $292,000.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $71.14. The company had a trading volume of 182,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,968. The stock has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.43. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $61.44 and a 12-month high of $76.11.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.