Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 42,146 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for approximately 1.4% of Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $5,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $918,000. Edge Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 88,209 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,507,000 after buying an additional 3,145 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 64.4% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 35,602 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,048,000 after buying an additional 13,950 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,403,915 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $199,061,000 after buying an additional 32,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Price Performance

WMT stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $150.97. The company had a trading volume of 4,696,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,144,607. The firm has a market capitalization of $407.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $144.91 and a 200 day moving average of $144.17. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.27 and a fifty-two week high of $156.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Walmart Announces Dividend

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. Walmart had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The firm had revenue of $164.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 563,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.26, for a total value of $80,194,380.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 264,873,644 shares in the company, valued at $37,680,924,595.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 157,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total value of $21,722,028.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 260,926,943 shares in the company, valued at $36,007,918,134. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 563,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.26, for a total value of $80,194,380.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 264,873,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,680,924,595.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,039,627 shares of company stock worth $2,980,507,683. 47.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.