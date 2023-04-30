Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,863 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for 1.1% of Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $4,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 21,145.2% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,241,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,530,000 after buying an additional 18,155,728 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2,976.9% during the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 2,818,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727,165 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $83,094,000. Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,594,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,319,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,272,000 after purchasing an additional 218,883 shares during the period.

Shares of VUG stock traded up $1.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $252.03. 645,193 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,045,560. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $203.64 and a 12-month high of $267.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $240.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $230.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

