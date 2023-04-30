Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 8,034 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,955 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 8,034 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Certified Advisory Corp increased its position in Verizon Communications by 1.0% during the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 23,297 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Community Trust & Investment Co. increased its position in Verizon Communications by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 63,854 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,516,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners increased its position in Verizon Communications by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 29,487 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd increased its position in Verizon Communications by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 8,997 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, FCA Corp TX increased its position in Verizon Communications by 1.0% during the third quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 27,044 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. 60.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Verizon Communications Trading Up 0.1 %

VZ traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.83. 19,197,489 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,449,228. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $34.55 and a one year high of $52.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.08 billion, a PE ratio of 7.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.65.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $32.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.64 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 23.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.72%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 50.78%.

Insider Activity at Verizon Communications

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $130,961.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,862,918.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 6,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total transaction of $228,431.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,966 shares in the company, valued at $2,493,672.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $130,961.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,862,918.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,107 shares of company stock worth $749,153 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.82.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

Recommended Stories

