Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $75.00.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Legend Biotech from $79.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Legend Biotech from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Legend Biotech from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Legend Biotech from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Legend Biotech in a report on Friday, March 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock.

Get Legend Biotech alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEGN. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Legend Biotech during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Legend Biotech during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Legend Biotech by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Legend Biotech by 78.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Legend Biotech by 779.6% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,183 shares during the period. 38.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Legend Biotech Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LEGN opened at $68.71 on Tuesday. Legend Biotech has a 52-week low of $32.87 and a 52-week high of $70.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.43 and a beta of -0.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 3.69.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.97 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Legend Biotech will post -2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Legend Biotech Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in revlimid-refractory multiple myeloma.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Legend Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legend Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.