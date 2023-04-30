Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) Short Interest Up 43.2% in April

Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRVF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 94,500 shares, an increase of 43.2% from the March 31st total of 66,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Legrand Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS LGRVF remained flat at $90.45 during midday trading on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $89.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.62. Legrand has a one year low of $62.95 and a one year high of $98.80. The stock has a market cap of $24.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 1.16.

Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRVF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Legrand had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Legrand will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Legrand

Legrand SA is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of electrical and digital building infrastructures. Its services include the provision of control and command of electric power, cable management, power distribution, and voice-data-image distribution. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Limoges, France.

